SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (SLF.AX) (ASX:SLF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (SLF.AX) (ASX:SLF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$10.10.

