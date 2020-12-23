SparkPoint (SRK) Price Reaches $0.0015

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. SparkPoint has a market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $367,472.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00138893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00684639 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00125055 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00371834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00103648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00065319 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,368,540,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,012,659,154 tokens. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

