Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.78. Spark Networks shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 136,331 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 82.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 572,234 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 26.3% during the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 509,039 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.