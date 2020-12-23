Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.20. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 103.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,208,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 414.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

