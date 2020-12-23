Sotera Health’s (NYSE:SHC) Quiet Period Will End on December 30th

Sotera Health’s (NYSE:SHC) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 30th. Sotera Health had issued 46,600,000 shares in its public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,071,800,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Sotera Health stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

