SONM 24 Hour Volume Hits $870,117.00 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, SONM has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One SONM token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. SONM has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $870,117.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00052703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00341981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00031703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

SONM Profile

SNM is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.