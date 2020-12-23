SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,286,429.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 726,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $128,286,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,279,000 after buying an additional 105,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 28.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,340,000 after buying an additional 320,137 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 778,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 207,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

