SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of SDC opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

