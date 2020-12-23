SmartMesh Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $149,140.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00323606 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

