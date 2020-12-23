SmartFinancial, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 144.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,419.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

