Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.16

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.16 and last traded at C$26.23, with a volume of 92333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.52.

ZZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$978.05 million and a P/E ratio of 19.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.80, for a total transaction of C$53,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,579 shares in the company, valued at C$763,138.20.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

