Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.71. 77,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,723,148. Slack Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.57 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Research analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 29,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,275,206.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 350,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,273,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $199,805.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 180,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,091.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,069,816 shares of company stock worth $38,521,507 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

