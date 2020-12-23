Silversage Advisors Has $5.74 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Silversage Advisors lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,433 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 20.7% of Silversage Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Silversage Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,503. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

