Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu Sells 8,333 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$72,497.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$536,502.90.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.06. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$11.62.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

SVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

