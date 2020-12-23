Silverback Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned about 7.11% of RumbleON worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RumbleON by 23.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RMBL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $2.93. The business had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter.

RMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Aegis boosted their target price on RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

