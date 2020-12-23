Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Trading Up 9.2%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $45.35. Approximately 250,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 157,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,444,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,999,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

