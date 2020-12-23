SHIELD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 23% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $121,561.56 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,701.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $618.19 or 0.02608220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00470035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.10 or 0.01253494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.00693020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00273130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

