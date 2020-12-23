Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHLX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE SHLX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 4,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. The firm had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 98.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

