Sharon O’keefe Sells 8,000 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sharon O’keefe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $178,228.88.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCRA. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

