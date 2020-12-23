Share Buyback Plan Declared by The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Board of Directors

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

