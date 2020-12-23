Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.80 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $7.80 million and $509,219.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,428,244,538 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

