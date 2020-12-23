Sentinel Protocol Hits Market Cap of $9.71 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $1.83 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009710 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 81.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005079 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex, Hotbit, GDAC, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

