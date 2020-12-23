Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Up 50.5%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price was up 50.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 47,745,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,763% from the average daily volume of 2,562,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.70.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Senseonics by 709.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 509,264 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Senseonics during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

