Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Up 50.5%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price was up 50.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 47,745,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,763% from the average daily volume of 2,562,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.70.
Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).
Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.
Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.