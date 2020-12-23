Sempra Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,713 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,198% compared to the average daily volume of 209 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,327,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $119,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,982,000 after acquiring an additional 746,425 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 475,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 682.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 526,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 459,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $126.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

