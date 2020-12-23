Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,997 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 109.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 315,691 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Medifast by 205.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 94,852 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medifast by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Medifast by 764.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of MED stock opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $208.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.94. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.75.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.