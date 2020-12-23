Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Radian Group worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 150.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 429,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 755,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 137,763 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,161,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,033,000 after purchasing an additional 221,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 146.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

