Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 39.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.85, for a total transaction of $449,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,933 shares of company stock worth $128,096,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $284.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.90.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.