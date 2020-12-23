Sei Investments Co. Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

