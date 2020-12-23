Sei Investments Co. Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 516.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

