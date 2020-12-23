Sei Investments Co. Buys 7,648 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 884 shares of company stock valued at $154,110. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $189.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -175.52, a PEG ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.80 and a 200-day moving average of $151.09.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

