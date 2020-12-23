Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,611 shares of company stock worth $36,956,253. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $153.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.