Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Director Oivind Lorentzen Sells 807 Shares

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,173.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oivind Lorentzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Oivind Lorentzen sold 3,215 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $133,583.25.

On Friday, December 11th, Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of Seacor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,515,325.54.

Seacor stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $843.60 million, a PE ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $175.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seacor by 44.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Seacor by 81.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacor in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Seacor by 225.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacor in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

