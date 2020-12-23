Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $265,518.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $666,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,448,891 shares of company stock worth $314,868,693.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

