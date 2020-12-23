Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Knowles by 1,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,736 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,302.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,880 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,503,000 after buying an additional 668,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Knowles by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 630,950 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.64, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

