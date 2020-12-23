Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,723,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $516,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $149,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

