Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,200 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $628.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANU. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.