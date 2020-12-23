Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUZI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VUZI. ValuEngine cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

VUZI stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

