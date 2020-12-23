Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $630.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZIOP. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

