Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $23.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Schneider National by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Schneider National by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Schneider National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 12,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

