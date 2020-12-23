Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Now Covered by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sapiens International by 286.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 31,866 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Sapiens International by 641.0% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.