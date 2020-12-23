Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 268.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 92,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

