SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (OTCMKTS:SDRMU) Stock Price Up 2.2%

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (OTCMKTS:SDRMU) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 88,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 84,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a market cap of $6.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (OTCMKTS:SDRMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 46.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 390.32%.

About SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (OTCMKTS:SDRMU)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

