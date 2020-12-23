Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $138.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sanderson Farms' shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Markedly, the company is gaining from favorable demand trends for products sold at retail grocery stores, especially chicken products. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company’s net sales increased 3.7% year on year due to higher realized prices for poultry. Management expects to keep gaining from rising demand for chicken products at retail grocery stores. On the flip side, weak food service channel has been a persistent concern for the company. The demand from food services customers has remained weak due to soft away-from-home dining trends amid the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from these, management indicated that the company is likely to incur higher feed costs in fiscal 2021, thanks to lower yield estimates for corn and soybeans.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAFM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $129.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $178.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 26.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

