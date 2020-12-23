Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Sally Beauty worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 5,272.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 993,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $165,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBH. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBH opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

