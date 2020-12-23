salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Brent Hyder Sells 1,394 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $382,445.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75.

CRM opened at $231.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $326,716,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $1,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 203.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

