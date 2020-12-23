salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.16, for a total transaction of $1,468,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,847 shares of company stock valued at $90,482,584 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,716,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 203.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.17. 10,015,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.41. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

