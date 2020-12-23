Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran SA (SAF.PA) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €112.27 ($132.09).

Shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock opened at €115.30 ($135.65) on Monday. Safran SA has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €99.17.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

