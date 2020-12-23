SafeCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $613.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market cap of $560,304.09 and approximately $613.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,476.79 or 0.99976765 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00020674 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.37 or 0.00431684 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00609940 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00142037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.