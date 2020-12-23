Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $416,694.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00569295 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

