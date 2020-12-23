SAFE DEAL Trading Up 51.6% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $16.50 or 0.00069388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $450,651.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00138252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00020931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00682319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00124478 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00370683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00065267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00103229 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

